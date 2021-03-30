E Sreedharan: 'Returning To Serve People Of Palakkad After 67 Years Gives Me Satisfaction'

Metro Man E Sreedharan recently spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview where he shared his views on diverse topics and urged the youth of India to "uphold values." Sreedharan who is contesting the 115 seats Kerala assembly elections from Palakkad, was born here. He spent his early life here pursuing his studies from schools and colleges of Palakkad in Kerala. However, he said, "I have largely spent my time outside the Kerala state."

'Returning to serve the people of Palakkad gives me satisfaction'

Sreedharan who studied at Victoria College in Palakkad, said, "I worked in Palakkad for a short period as a divisional engineer, in the Southern railway. However, I hardly stayed here. After 67 years of official life, coming back to my own state with a determination to serve the people here, gives me a lot of pleasure and satisfaction."

'Youth must uphold good values of our country'

Sreedharan said that commitment is necessary for any work that one does while having a life free of problems isn't possible. He said, "You should be able to sublimate the effects of these problems." Answering one of the questions over what would be his message to the youth of India, he stressed "Whenever I get a chance, I speak to youngsters and I go to Indian colleges. My only message to the youth is that they must uphold good values of our country."



He continued, "Dharma (religion), Satya Mev Jayate (Victory in Truth) are the kind of things I have always instilled in the young populace of India. What precision they hold is not important, it's about what values they're preserving within them." The 67-year-old then said that one must cherish and love his family, and keep them happy all the time.

'India our sacred mother, we must be fond of her'

Referring to India as a nation, he asserted "India is our sacred mother, we must perceive her, be fond of her," and added that he prefers hard work over smart work. Answering a question on freewill or luck, he said "I think, leave it to God. I don't call it luck, whatever is to happen, will happen." Sreedharan said that his secret of success has always been integrity that he has lived and worked with.

