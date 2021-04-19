EAM Answers Critics Questioning Vaccine Export, Downplays 'non-serious' Netas' Arguments

Opening up on India's COVID-19 vaccine exports amidst claims of shortages across states, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar downplayed the criticism against the Centre's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, labelling the detractors as 'irresponsible'. Elaborating on the country's global outreach, S Jaishankar reasoned that India has been importing raw materials from several countries to manufacture the vaccine and that it would illogical to not export the end product. The Union Minister's remarks come amidst the call to halt the export of COVID-19 vaccines with several non-BJP states claiming a shortage of the jabs, despite the Centre's repeated assurances.

Addressing the 6th National Leadership Conclave on Monday, Jaishankar shunned the critics of vaccine export as he said, "Can I, on one hand, go around the world and tell countries to keep the supply chains flowing but I am not going to give you the end product. Look at the vaccine itself. Today, your largest vaccine under production is an international product. It is a co-production. It's not that we are not prioritizing our people."

"When things got worse, we actually spoke to the world honestly and said that look we tried and we have done our best to live up to contractual commitments, COVAX commitments but right now please understand that I have a serious situation at home and I think most countries understand. If you ask why are we exporting, then other countries will also ask why are we exporting to India? That is so short-sighted. Only non-serious, irresponsible people can make that argument," he added.

EAM persuading 'big countries' for raw materials

Notably, the External Affairs Minister also revealed that he was persuading certain 'big countries' to keep the raw materials required for the manufacturing of vaccine flowing. This comes just days after Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla urged United States President Joe Biden to lift the embargo of raw material exports from the US. The SII has been manufacturing AstraZeneca-Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed as ‘Covishield’ and it will reportedly soon start producing Novavax vaccine, developed by the US biotech company.

"As a Foreign Minister, I am pushing other countries, particularly some big countries, saying look please keep the raw materials flowing for vaccines to be made in India. The fact is there are global supply chains, very few things are made exclusively in one geography. Very few societies can say that we are autonomous of our reliance on others," said S Jaishankar.

Previously, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to halt the vaccine exports immediately. The Wayanad MP, one amongst the Congress leaders claiming vaccine shortage, also asked for expansion of the immunization drive to 'everyone who needs it'. He added that the scientific community's and vaccine suppliers' efforts have been hampered by the Central Government's inadequate "implementation and oversight."

In his letter, Gandhi had questioned why the government has permitted the large scale exports of the doses, while India itself is facing "vaccine starvation." He alleged that it is one of the government's steps to gain publicity on the cost of Indian citizens. "Centralization and individualized propaganda are counter-productive. Even though Public Health is a state subject, our states have been bypassed right from vaccine procurement to registration. Additionally, a large section of the poor has been excluded due to the initial mandatory online registration," Gandhi wrote in his letter.

Vaccine production boosted

In a bid to boost India's vaccination process, the Centre on Friday has provided a grant of Rs 65 crores to COVAXIN manufacturer - Bharat Biotech to enhance their production capacity at their new Bengaluru plant. Moreover, the current facility is being increased 6-7 fold by July - touching 6-7 crore vaccine doses/month. Three other govt plants are also being provided grants to ramp up their production of the indigenous vaccine.

Apart from Bharat Biotech, three public sector companies - Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr too have been given grants to enhance their production capacity. While Haffkine will produce 20 million doses per month within six months, the other two will produce 10-15 million doses per month by Aug-Sep 2021. Most states have exhausted their stock of COVAXIN, while the Centre assures that more doses are in pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Union Government has also fast-tracked the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval for vaccines manufactured abroad. The NEGVAC, after comprehensive deliberation, recommended that vaccines for COVID-19, which have been developed & are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which are listed in WHO(Emergency Use Listing) may be granted emergency use approval in India. Following the fast-track approval, ANI sources have reported that India will receive vaccines from 4 additional manufacturers by the third quarter this year, apart from the three so far.