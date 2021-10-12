EAM Jaishankar Discusses 'development Partnership' With Mongolian Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 12 October met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh. During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed "strong development partnership". Jaishankar assured the Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh that India will always remain a "strong spiritual neighbour".

EAM Jaishankar meets Mongolian FM

Taking to Twitter, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet my new Mongolian colleague @BattsetsegBatm2. Discussed our strong development partnership. India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour." He shared the picture of his meeting with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh on Twitter. The Minister of External Affairs arrived in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan on 11 October to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) 6th Ministerial Meeting.

On 12 October, Dr S Jaishankar also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the CICA meeting in Nur-Sultan. Informing about the meeting, the EAM in a tweet revealed that the two foreign ministers discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation. Furthermore, Jaishankar informed that the two leaders exchanged views on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar met Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. During his meeting with his Turkmenistan counterpart, Jaishankar discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation. Sharing a picture of their meeting on Twitter, the EAM revealed that the two exchanged views on 'neighbourhood development' and agreed to remain in contact. Taking to Twitter, EAM Dr Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. Discussed our bilateral and regional cooperation. Exchanged views on neighbourhood developments. Agreed to remain in close touch."

After arriving in Kazakhstan, Jaishankar met his Uzbekistan counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on 11 October. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar shared a picture with the Uzbekistan Foreign Minister and revealed that the discussion between the two, was focused on recent developments in Afghanistan. On 12-13 October, EAM will be in Armenia, where he is scheduled to meet his Armenian counterpart. As per the Ministry of External Affairs press release, Dr Jaishankar will also call on the Armenian Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

