EAM Jaishankar Discusses Media And Bilateral Cooperation With Bangladesh I&B Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Bangladesh's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Dr Hasan Mahmud, on Tuesday to discuss media and bilateral cooperation. He said on Twitter, "Glad to meet Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister, Hasan Mahmud. Our bilateral cooperation is progressing steadily across all domains. Discussed media and public perceptions in that regard."

Mahmud also met Anurag Thakur

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh I&B Minister Mahmud met with his Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur to address a variety of issues, including people-to-people exchanges, the India International Film Festival, and bilateral film production, among others. Indian I&B minister, Anurag Thakur Twitted, "A pleasure meeting H.E Dr Hasan Mahmud Information & Broadcasting Minister of Bangladesh. We discussed a range of issues, including people to people exchanges, IFFI, bilateral films production amongst others. We enjoy strong and historic ties; this will be further strengthened."

In March 2022, India and Bangladesh will release a biography on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to celebrate Bangladesh's 50th anniversary of independence, which was this year and India's 75th anniversary of independence. Thakur also asked people to mark December 6 as "Maitri Diwas," the anniversary of India's formal recognition of Bangladesh, which became a country in 1971.

Dr Hasan Mahmud, who is in India from September 5 to 8, opened the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Monday. He claimed that bilateral ties between the two countries have achieved new heights under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

PM Modi travelled to Bangladesh on its 50th anniversary

PM Modi travelled to Bangladesh in March on a two-day visit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the country's liberation. Gen. MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, visited the neighbouring country in April for a five-day visit to discuss ways to increase defence and military cooperation. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the country in June. Bangladesh celebrated its 50th anniversary of independence in 2021, as well as the centennial of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth. In recognition of their close connections, India is holding a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to Bangladesh's independence.

(Inputs from ANI/ PTI)

Image- @DrSJaishankar/Twitter