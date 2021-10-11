EAM Jaishankar Gifts Indian Classics To Manas-Mahatma Gandhi Library In Kyrgyzstan

Embarking fresh ties between India and Kyrgyzstan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented Indian epics and classics to the Manas-Mahatma Gandhi library at Bishkek's Chingiz Aitmatov National Academy on Monday, 11 October. EAM Jaishankar is currently on a four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev.

Jaishankar had previously stated that India had promised to fund Kyrgyzstan's development projects with a USD 200 million Line of Credit. Jaishankar arrived in Bishkek on Sunday on a four-day trip to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, with the goal of strengthening bilateral ties with the three Central Asian nations.

"Very pleased to gift Indian epics and classics to the Manas-Mahatma Gandhi library in Bishkek. Applaud the leadership of Professor Turgunaliev in strengthening our cultural cooperation," in a tweet, the minister of foreign affairs stated. Professor Topchubek Turgunaliev, the Academy's President, was there to accept the gift.

The minister of external affairs will be in Kazakhstan from October 11 to 12 to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) 6th Ministerial Meeting, according to the ministry of external affairs. On October 12 and 13, Jaishankar will visit Armenia, where he will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and pay a visit to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

This will make the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister in independent Armenia. Union Minister Jaishankar will meet with his Armenian counterpart and pay a visit to the Prime Minister and President of the Armenian National Assembly.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Bishkek

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, making his first visit to the Central Asian country as EAM. In addition to meeting with President Sadyr Japarov, he held bilateral talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev. During the visit, some agreements and memorandums of understanding are likely to be inked. From October 10 to 13, the EAM will go to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia on an official visit that will allow him to assess progress in bilateral ties with the three countries and exchange perspectives on regional trends.

(with inputs from ANI / PTI)

Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter