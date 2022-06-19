As the Central Government is making immense efforts to bust myths surrounding the Agnipath military recruitment scheme due to misinformation, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 19 hailed the military recruitment programme, stating that it will be a great opportunity for the youth to join the forces and serve the country. This comes at a time when there have been several cases of violence due to the spreading of misinformation over the scheme.

Sharing details of the scheme, Dr S. Jaishankar tweeted:

Agnipath scheme is a great opportunity for the youth to join the defence forces and serve the nation.



Modi Government will ensure a brighter future for the #Agniveer. pic.twitter.com/z9BW5xlvMM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 19, 2022

Defence Minister chairs crucial meet on Agnipath scheme

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on the Agnipath scheme at his residence. As per the inside details accessed by Republic TV, the meeting focussed on ensuring a quick rollout of the 'Agnipath' scheme as protests over the Aginpath Scheme intensify.

On June 18, the Defence Minister had held a meeting with the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force at his residence. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen BS Raju attended the meeting. Army Chief General Manoj Pande could not participate in the meeting as he was in Hyderabad on an official tour.

Following the Defence Minister's meet with the chiefs of Army, Navy & Air Force on the Agnipath recruitment scheme, a mega Tri-Services briefing was held on June 19. In the briefing, chaired by Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs, it was made clear that the scheme was long-pending. Lt Gen Anil Puri highlighted that the first statement with regard to it was made in 1989, post the Kargil war. However, Lt Gen Anil Puri admitted that it required changes in a lot of areas, including the change in the age of the Commanding Officer and the narrowing down of the tooth-to-tail ratio.

Agnipath Recruitment scheme

Under this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of four years. Up to 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of Rs.11.71 lakh at the end of their four-year stint.

