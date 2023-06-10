EAM Jaishankar Lambasts Rahul Gandhi For Taking 'India's Problems Abroad'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday, June 9, lambasted former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for taking "India's problem" out in the world. He said that Gandhi's act has big implications and is not good for the country. He stated that in a democracy there will be arguments, differences, and opinions which are welcome. However, EAM said that the 'ghar ki problem' (India's problem) should not be taken out.

Speaking at Delhi's Aryabhatta College, Jaishankar said, "It is concerning, when they take India's problem out in the world and invite people to do something about it. If you say that India has problems and great concerns and the world must do something about it, this has big implications and that is not good for the country."

During his recent US visit, Gandhi called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) "incapable" of looking at the future. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only watching the rearview mirror which will lead to "one accident after another."

"Back home we have a problem, and I will tell you the problem. BJP and the RSS are incapable of looking at the future. They're incapable. Unse aap kuch bhi poocho, woh peeche ki aur dekhte hain (You ask anything they look into the past)," he said.

Gandhi has 'habit of criticising India' abroad: Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister on Thursday blasted Gandhi's "habit of criticising India" abroad. "Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes abroad. The world is looking at us and what the world is seeing. Elections are held in the country and sometimes one party wins and at times the other party wins," he said.

"If there is no democracy in the country such changes should not come....2024 ka result toh wohi hoga, hamein pata hei," Jaishankar said, adding, "If you see all the narratives (against the government), they are made within the country. If a narrative does not work or is less effective, then it is taken abroad. They expect that the outside support will work in India."

Stating that taking national politics abroad will not enhance Gandhi scion's credibility, he said, "There is democracy in the country. You have your politics, we have ours. I have no problem with whatever is done within the country, but I do not think taking national politics out of the country is in national interests. I do not think it will enhance his credibility."