EAM Jaishankar lauds India's historic Covid vaccine milestone; hails 'spirit of new India'

India has received yet another milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination programme by administering the mighty number of 2 billion jabs. Ever since India rolled out the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16, the country has attained huge breakthroughs in its journey so far.

Acclaiming India's remarkable Covid-19 vaccination milestone, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said "I congratulate all Indians as we reach the milestone of 200 crore vaccine doses in such a short time span. This vaccination drive has made India more mobile, recharged our industry and service sectors and revived our economic growth."

The minister lauded PM Modi's firm leadership and able direction in acquiring the huge landmark. "The milestone truly symbolises the spirit of new India," EAM S Jaishankar said in a video address.

Jaishankar also admired the joint efforts of health workers, scientists, doctors and researchers in dealing with the disastrous virus. "Our vaccine mighty has also won genuine admiration in large parts of the world," he said in a statement.

India's vaccination drive has been going on for over a year since its inception.

India's vaccination journey

India has been battling Covid-19 for over 2 years and the Centre's approach to combating the virus has received huge appreciation from all over the world. The nationwide vaccination drive was initiated on January 16, 2021, and it has taken just over a year for India to surpass the 2 billion vaccination landmark.

The Centre's 'Vaccination for all' campaign, which allowed all adults to be vaccinated against coronavirus, embarked on May 1, 2021. India commenced administering precaution doses of COVID vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and those with comorbidities from January 10.

Starting from scratch, India has facilitated its vaccination programmes in remote areas with some states' initiative of 'vaccination on wheels'. Union Ministry's 'Har Ghar Dastak 2.0' Covid-19 vaccination drive aimed to ramp up vaccination across all states and UTs and gained huge popularity with time.

The Centre’s first ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign operated with a focus on 100% first dose vaccination, the result of which has eventually propelled India to achieve the historic landmark of 2 billion vaccination doses.