EAM Jaishankar On How PM Modi Changed Governance: ‘Before 2014, Most Spoke English’

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, while talking about how things have changed in India after 2014, said the government would only speak in English before and it was only after Prime Minister Modi came to power that the government has started speaking in Hindi. The diplomat-turned-politician said India has changed significantly over the last seven-eight years.

"I look very carefully at what people are doing in both in my party as well as other parties. You need to learn every time, things have changed with time. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, most people used to speak in English," Jaishankar said speaking to ANI in an interview.

“Things were quite different before I came into bureaucracy. There was a bit of difference in language, environment and even culture. I have learnt with time,” the External Affairs Minister added.

Hindi for the world

S Jaishankar's comments on Hindi come after the External Affairs Minister addressed the closing ceremony of the World Hindi Conference in Fiji capital Suva. "Our goal is to make Hindi a world language and this conference becomes a platform where every Hindi lover can participate," Jaishankar said at the conference.

S Jaishankar on joining Modi govt

Recounting the time when PM Modi asked him to join his government, Jaishankar said, “The Prime Minister asked me to join the Cabinet. I still remember the time, I met him first in 2011 in China. He had come there on a visit as Gujarat Chief Minister. He made a very big impression on me. By 2011, I had seen many CMs come and go but I had not seen anyone come more prepared than him.”

#BREAKING | When I was selected as a Minister, I was not an MP nor a member of any party. I had no compulsion to join any political party. I joined because I believed BJP captures the sentiments and aspirations of India the best: EAM #Jaishankar https://t.co/JRZnZI4uHK pic.twitter.com/2jUpj9OhCe — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2023

“When I was selected as a minister, I was not an MP nor a member of any party. I had no compulsion to join any political party. I joined because I believed BJP captures the sentiments and aspirations of India the best,” Jaishankar said.