EAM S Jaishankar Discusses 'bilateral, Regional Cooperation' With Turkmenistan FM

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday, met Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. During his meeting with his Turkmenistan counterpart, Jaishankar discussed issues of bilateral and regional cooperation. Sharing a picture of their meeting on Twitter, the EAM revealed that the two exchanged views on 'neighbourhood development'.

EAM meets his Turkmenistan counterpart

Taking to Twitter, EAM Dr Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. Discussed our bilateral and regional cooperation. Exchanged views on neighbohood developments. Agreed to remain in close touch." The Minister of External Affairs arrived in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan on 11 October to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) 6th Ministerial Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday.

Good to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan.



Discussed our bilateral and regional cooperation. Exchanged views on neighbohood developments. Agreed to remain in close touch. pic.twitter.com/bPP2kZIqRj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2021

After arriving in Kazakhstan, Jaishankar met his Uzbekistan counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on 11 October. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar shared a picture with the Uzbekistan Foreign Minister and revealed that the discussion between the two, was focused on recent developments in Afghanistan. On 12-13 October, EAM will be in Armenia, where he is scheduled to meet his Armenian counterpart. As per the MEA, this will be the first-ever visit of independent Armenia by an Indian EAM. Dr Jaishankar will also call on the Armenian Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Arrived in Nur-Sultan for the #CICAMinisterial2021 tomorrow.



Began the visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek FM Abdulaziz Kamilov.



Our conversation focused on recent developments in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/panW7yAc9h — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2021

Dr S Jaishankar visit to Kyrgyzstan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, where he had a meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov. Jaishankar held bilateral talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev. During his meeting with Ruslan Kazakbaev, they discussed a variety of issues, including regional developments, particularly the Afghan situation and its implications for regional peace and security. EAM Jaishankar stated, "We are closely following the developments in Afghanistan. It concerns all of us. Any instability in Afghanistan will have an impact in the region", according to ANI. He further said that the International community has expectations from the current regime in Afghanistan which are adequately detailed in the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR), according to ANI. Jaishankar and Kazakbayev have decided to put more emphasis on preserving and promoting cultural relations between the two countries. Dr S Jaishankar also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Bishkek and interacted with Indian students.

Thank President Sadyr Japarov for receiving me so warmly. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi .



Appreciate his strong commitment to advance our Strategic Partnership. Discussed expanding our economic and development partnership and people to people contacts. pic.twitter.com/qQNsbhZVfw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2021

Cordial and constructive talks with FM Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyz Republic.



Agreed on USD 200 million LoC to support development projects.



Also concluded an understanding on executing high impact community projects. pic.twitter.com/zYDlH1RhYE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2021

Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Bishkek.



Interacted with Indian students who joined me on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/pluIPY0T1k — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2021

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar