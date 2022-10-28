Jaishankar Makes 5-point Proposal To UN On Fighting Terror Funding As India Demands Action

Quick links:
Image: Republic
On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the United Nations Security Council session on countering terror which is being held in Mumbai at the site of the 26/11 terror attack. Opening the discussion, the Minister made a 5-point proposal for the UNSC on countering terror funding.
EAM @DrSJaishankar makes 5-point proposal for UNSC on countering terror funding: Tune in for #LIVE coverage of the UN counter-terror meet in Mumbai here - https://t.co/mvnxHsE8bN pic.twitter.com/RLfoVGai62— Republic (@republic) October 28, 2022
"Terrorism may have plagued several regions of the world, but India understands its cost more than others. Decades of cross-border terror have not and will not weaken our commitment to fight back. Our real tribute to the victims will be to rededicate ourselves to combating and eliminating the menace of terrorism. The battle against terrorism must be fought resolutely at all fronts, all situations, and all places," Jaishankar said.
Terming terrorism as a serious threat to International Peace and Security, Jashankar said, "It is a threat to the entire humanity. We have heard the voices of its victims. Their loss is immeasurable and can never be made up. However, it is incumbent on us as responsible members of the International Committee to remember that trauma and to persevere in our efforts to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism across the world."
Later, he laid the wreath at the 26/11 Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, He hailed the sacrifice of martyrs and the valiant spirit of police and Mumbaikars and said, "26/11 will never ever be forgotten". He also expressed hope this gathering will send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice.