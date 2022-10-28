Jaishankar Makes 5-point Proposal To UN On Fighting Terror Funding As India Demands Action

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the United Nations Security Council session on countering terror which is being held in Mumbai at the site of the 26/11 terror attack. Opening the discussion, the Minister made a 5-point proposal for the UNSC on countering terror funding.

S Jaishankar's 5-point proposal on countering terror funding:

Effective and sustained efforts at countering terror financing is at the heart of the issue of countering terrorism. Normative efforts at the UN need to be coordinated through collaboration with other fora like the Financial Action Task Force and the Egmon group. We need to ensure the effective and transparent functioning of the Security Council sanctions and make sure that they are not rendered ineffective for political reasons. Objective and evidence-based proposals or listings of terrorist groups especially those that curb their access to financial resources must be seen through. International cooperation and concerted actions against terrorism including through dismantlement of terror safe havens, sanctuaries, and training grounds and financial and ideological as well as political support structures, a critical imperative to defeat. Terrorism nexus with transnational organisations, crimes, illicit drugs, and Arms nexus is by now well established. We need to recognize these linkages and strengthen multilateral efforts to break them. Innovative solutions to counter terrorist organizations' diversified funding portfolios by new and emerging technologies such as virtual currencies for fundraising and finances.

EAM @DrSJaishankar makes 5-point proposal for UNSC on countering terror funding: Tune in for #LIVE coverage of the UN counter-terror meet in Mumbai here - https://t.co/mvnxHsE8bN pic.twitter.com/RLfoVGai62 — Republic (@republic) October 28, 2022

"Terrorism may have plagued several regions of the world, but India understands its cost more than others. Decades of cross-border terror have not and will not weaken our commitment to fight back. Our real tribute to the victims will be to rededicate ourselves to combating and eliminating the menace of terrorism. The battle against terrorism must be fought resolutely at all fronts, all situations, and all places," Jaishankar said.

Terming terrorism as a serious threat to International Peace and Security, Jashankar said, "It is a threat to the entire humanity. We have heard the voices of its victims. Their loss is immeasurable and can never be made up. However, it is incumbent on us as responsible members of the International Committee to remember that trauma and to persevere in our efforts to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism across the world."

Later, he laid the wreath at the 26/11 Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, He hailed the sacrifice of martyrs and the valiant spirit of police and Mumbaikars and said, "26/11 will never ever be forgotten". He also expressed hope this gathering will send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice.