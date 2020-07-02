Amid Standoff With China At LAC, EAM S Jaishankar Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

On Thursday, July 2, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his South Block office amid the ongoing faceoff with China at the LAC. Senior officials from both ministries also participated in the meeting. As per sources, Singh is likely to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. Singh's visit to Ladakh has been rescheduled by 6 days after the Chinese side showed a positive signal post the third round of the Corps Commander-level talks held on June 30, sources added. India has consistently demanded the Chinese troops restore status quo ante.

The violent faceoff at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

Third senior military commander-level talks

According to sources, the meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders at Chushul on June 30 was held in a businesslike manner in view of the COVID-19 protocols. This was the third senior military commander level engagement to discuss issues pertaining to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC. Sources revealed that both sides stressed that the priority was on an expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation. The third round of talks between the senior military commanders reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the LAC, sources elaborated. India and China shall hold more meetings at the diplomatic and military level to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace along the LAC as per bilateral agreements.

