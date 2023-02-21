EAM S Jaishankar Recalls Who Asked Him To Join The Union Cabinet, Calls It 'surprise'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday recalled his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained how he joined the Union Cabinet.

In an interview with ANI, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him for the first time in November, 2011 in Beijing when he was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Jaishankar stated that the Prime Minister left a really big impression on him. He further lauded PM Modi saying that he had never met a person who was so prepared, serious, and also interesting, which motivated him to join the cabinet.

Jaishankar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked me to join the Cabinet...I met him first in 2011 in China. He had come there on a visit as Gujarat Chief Minister. He made a very big impression on me. By 2011, I had seen many CMs come and go but I had not seen anyone come more prepared than him."

Phone call by PM Modi inviting EAM to join cabinet

While talking to ANI, he recalled the phone call from the Prime Minister to invite him to become a part of the 2019 Union Cabinet and called it a surprise. EAM Jaishankar while talking about his induction into the cabinet said, "It had not crossed my mind, I don't think it had crossed the mind of anybody else in my circle."

He worked as Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and also had earlier served in key ambassadorial positions including in China and the United States.

Jaishankar spoke about his journey

Jaishankar also spoke about his journey from foreign service to politics and said he always wanted to become the finest officer and get promoted to the post of Foreign Secretary.

He said, "I wanted to be the best foreign service officer. And to my mind, the definition of the best that you could do was to end up as a foreign secretary. In our household, there was also, I won't call pressure, but we were all conscious of the fact that my father, had become a bureaucrat, had become a Secretary but he was removed from his secretaryship."

He added, "He became, at that time, probably the youngest Secretary in the Janata government in 1979."

