Early Election Trends Report: BJP Storms Ahead In Gujarat; Cliffhanger In Himachal Pradesh

The BJP is heading toward a sweeping win in Gujarat as it is ahead in 130 seats as per the latest trends. Trailing BJP is Congress which has secured a majority in 48 seats out of the 182-seat Gujarat assembly. The saffron party has breached its previous record of 127 seats in the 2002 elections and is hopeful of setting a new record and securing government for a seventh consecutive term.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest numbers, the BJP is ahead in 18 constituencies followed by Congress in three and AAP in two in Gujarat. Whereas in Himachal, BJP is leading in seven constituencies with Congress trailing with three seats.

In Gujarat, the assembly elections were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 and a voter turnout of 64.33% was recorded in the polls, however, the number was lower than in the 2017 polls.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a neck-to-neck battle between the BJP and Congress which have secured 34 and 33 seats, respectively as per the latest trends. Currently governed by BJP's Jairam Thakur, Himachal has been a turf for both parties who have managed to secure power alternatively since 1993. Given BJP wins even by a small margin, it would break the trend and form a government for a rare second consecutive term.

As for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it has received a heavily underwhelming response in both Gujarat and Himachal. The Arvind Kejriwal-led side has bagged only two seats in Gujarat, according to the latest trends, whereas it has not received majority in a single seat in Himachal. As for Himachal, BJP won in 2017 by bagging 44 seats and Congress again was the runner-up with 21 seats.