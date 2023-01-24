Eastern Nagaland MLAs To Defy Poll Boycott Call; 'Will Participate In Assembly Elections'

Amid calls for a boycott of the Assembly Election 2023 by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU), a forum of legislators from the state's eastern districts, has decided to defy the boycott call and participate in the forthcoming polls.

Notably, earlier in August 2022, influential ENPO had passed a resolution to abstain from participating in the Nagaland Assembly elections unless their demand for the formation of a separate state is met. The group, an umbrella organisation of seven tribal bodies in Nagaland-- CBLT, KBCA, PBCA, USBLA, TBBA and YBBA, has been demanding a separate state-- "Frontier Nagaland", comprising the six eastern Nagaland districts.

In a press release, the ENLU stated they held an emergency meeting held on January 22 pertaining to the ENPO resolution to abstain from the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections. In the meeting held on January 22, the ENLU decided to participate in the upcoming elections.

"After a thorough deliberation the house resolved to participate in the upcoming general election since the election has been notified by the Election commission of India on 18th of January, 2023," the ENLU said.

It is pertinent to mention that the ENLU has 20 MLAs comprising seven tribes-- Konyak, Chang, Khiamniungan, Tikhir, Sangtam, Yimkhiung, and Phom, and his led by State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom as Convenor and CL John, Advisor for Land Resources Department, as its secretary.

Earlier in January, the Election Commission of India announced the date for the Nagaland 2023 Assembly polls. The Nagaland Assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 27, while vote counting will take place on March 2. As per the EC, the five-year term of the Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to end on March 12.

In the 2019 Nagaland Assembly election, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 42 seats in the 60-member Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered its win on 12 seats in the northeastern state. The Naga People's Front (NPF) on the other hand managed to win just four seats.

Following the election results in 2019, BJP successfully formed a state-level coalition ‘Democratic Alliance of Nagaland’ with NDPP making Neiphiu Rio the Chief Minister of the state.