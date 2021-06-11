Eatala Rajender Ends Suspense On Resignation, Quits As TRS MLA; Likely To Join BJP Soon

In a breaking development on Friday, former Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who was also a tall leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is expected to join BJP soon. He is said to submit his resignation tomorrow to the speaker. On Friday, he met BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh and other BJP leaders.

Last week, he had announced his resignation from TRS as well as the Assembly. Prior to his announcement, he had met BJP National President JP Nadda at the latter's residence in Delhi. State affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy and former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy were also present at the meeting held at Nadda's residence.

Eatala Rajender was a founder member of TRS, playing a key role in the Telangana statehood movement. He served as the state's Finance Minister during TRS Supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) first term as the Chief Minister and was also allocated the Health Ministry in 2019.

Pictures of meeting held today:

Land grabbing allegations

Eatala Rajender has been accused of land grabbing by farmers in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district, leading to his ouster from the Telangana cabinet. The Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, owned by Rajender's family, has been accused of encroaching on 66 acres of assigned land. Also, the Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited allegedly constructed huge poultry shed, platforms and structures without obtaining non-agriculture land conversion proceedings as per the Telangana Non-Agriculture Land Conversion Act, 2006.

KCR directed an enquiry into the allegations by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Vigilance DGP Poornachander Rao and sacked Rajender from the Cabinet on May 2. A day later, the state government formed a three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to inquire into the allegations of land-grabbing charges. Rajender was approached by several parties including Congress, BJP and Telangana Jana Samithi, after his fallout from TRS.

Eatala Rajender's wife fires salvo

Eatala Rajender's wife Eatala Jamuna on May 30 countered the allegations levelled against him that he had illegally occupied the land of backward sections of the society. She said, "When my husband has fought for the well-being of the backward classes, why would he grab land from the same poor people?"

She said that the Rajender being the former Health Minister he worked for the welfare of the people of Telangana, yet the government is trying to put the blame of land grabbing on him. She contended that the people of Telangana are worried about what the TRS government is trying to prove against Rajender and his family. "We do not hold any land apart from what we have bought. I challenge the government to prove the contrary," she said.