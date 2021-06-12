Eatala Rajender Submits His Resignation As MLA, Expected To Join BJP Soon

Putting an end to speculation, former Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rebel MLA Eatala Rajender submitted his resignation from the State Assembly on Saturday. He was sacked from the State Cabinet last month following allegations of land encroachments. As per reports, he is expected to join BJP on June 14.

On June 4, he had announced his resignation from TRS as well as the Assembly. Just four days prior to his announcement, he had met BJP National President JP Nadda at the latter's residence in Delhi. State affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, and former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy were also present at the meeting held at Nadda's residence.

Land-grabbing allegations

Rajender played a key role in the Telangana statehood movement. While he served as the state's Finance Minister during KCR's first term as the Chief Minister, he was allocated the Health Ministry in 2019. The trouble ensued when some farmers in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district leveled land-grabbing allegations against the Minister. The Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, owned by Rajender's family, has been accused of encroaching on 66 acres of assigned land.

Moreover, the Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited allegedly constructed huge poultry shed, platforms and structures without obtaining non-agriculture land conversion proceedings as per the Telangana Non-Agriculture Land Conversion Act, 2006. This reportedly caused a huge loss to the exchequer. Subsequently, KCR ordered an inquiry into the allegations by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Vigilance DGP Poornachander Rao and sacked Rajender from the Cabinet on May 2. A day later, the state government formed a three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to inquire into the allegations of land-grabbing charges.

Rajender's wife Eatala Jamuna on May 30 countered the allegations leveled against him. She had said, "When my husband has fought for the well-being of the backward classes, why would he grab land from the same poor people?"