EC Allots New Names & Poll Symbols To Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras Groups Post LJP Split

In a big development on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India allotted new names and party symbols to the LJP factions led by Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan. This was in pursuance of its order dated October 2 whereby it decided to bar both factions from using the name 'Lok Janshakti Party' and freeze the 'Bungalow' symbol until the final determination of which faction is the 'real' LJP. Both sides were given time till October 4 to indicate their names and three symbols in the order of preference.

Accordingly, Chirag Paswan's group will now be known as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) having the Helicopter symbol. On the other hand, his uncle's LJP faction has been allotted the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and its candidate will contest on the Sewing Machine symbol. This arrangement will be in force for the by-elections to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 Assembly constituencies scheduled on October 30.

Chirag Paswan sidelined after LJP split

The trouble within LJP started when Pashupati Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs—Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj and Chandan Singh—urged Birla to remove Paswan as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha on June 13. Thereafter, the Lower House Secretariat formally notified Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively. The rift intensified on June 15 after the Paras camp removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post'.

In response, the Jamui MP sacked the aforesaid MPs, challenged the Speaker's decision and convened a national executive meeting that reposed faith in his leadership. Penning an emotional letter on June 21, Chirag Paswan launched a blistering attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, alleging his role in poaching party leaders. He stressed that LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan had never compromised with Kumar throughout his political career and listed examples to buttress his case.

In a setback for Chirag Paswan, his uncle was inducted into the Union Cabinet on July 7 and given charge of the Union Food Processing Industries Ministry. Two days later, the Delhi High Court rejecting his petition against Om Birla's order designating Paras as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha. The EC has asked both factions to submit the documentary evidence of support claimed by them in the organizational and the legislative wings of LJP till November 5.