EC Announcing Only Himachal Poll Date Catches Ashok Gehlot's Eye; Here's His Gujarat Claim

Days after the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot politicized the move.

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “Election Commission should take the Nation under confidence. Why only Himachal poll dates have been announced and Gujarat poll dates have been held back by the Election Commission?”

Politicising Election Commission’s Himachal poll dates announcement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Election Commission should explain what benefits it wants to give to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by just announcing Himachal poll dates.”

The Congress leader further accused Election Commission of working on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Conversation with media at PCC https://t.co/dgP057QAd7 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 17, 2022

EC on why Gujarat poll dates were not announced

While addressing the press briefing on Friday, October 14, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said that the commission actually goes by the convention in announcing the schedule of the elections. "In any case, the preparation and conduct of the elections is a very detailed exercise and it takes into account various factors, variable factors after consultations with all the stakeholders," Rajeev Kumar said.

Further, Kumar added, "In Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections, there is a gap of 40 days. There are several factors in Himachal Pradesh, the most important is the weather. Especially, in the upper region of the constituency where snowing takes place. So, having seen everything together and examining everything, the commission has decided to go by the convention which was set up last time and further refined it. The period for the Model Code of Conduct has also been reduced to 57 days from 70 days".

Assembly poll schedule for Himachal Pradesh

Election Commission chief Rajeev Kumar said that the polls in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will end on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the state to take stock of poll preparedness.

Gazette Notification: October 17

Last date for filing nominations: October 25

Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 27

Date of poll: November 12

Date of counting: December 8

Notably, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly has 68 constituencies in 12 districts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in 44 assembly constituencies, Congress in 21 seats, CPI(M) in one, and independents in two seats.