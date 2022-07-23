EC Asks Thackeray And Shinde To Submit Documentary Evidence To Prove Majority In Shiv Sena

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena. The two factions have been asked to file their replies by August 8 following which the Constitutional body will hold a hearing on the matter. Thackeray and Shinde will also submit a detailed statement on the dispute within the party.

“In view of the above-mentioned facts and circumstances, it is evident that there is a split in the Shiv Sena- one group of which is being led by Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde and the other group is being led by Uddhavji Thackrey, both the groups claim to be the real Shiv Sena with their leader being the alleged President of Shiv Sena party,” the EC said, asking both sides to furnish all documents by 1 PM on August 8.

In a letter to the EC earlier this month, the Shinde camp had claimed the support of 40 MLAs out of the elected 55 legislators along with 12 out of 18 MPs, and several other MLCs. On the other hand, Shiv Sena senior leader and member of the Uddhav camp, Anil Desai, wrote to the ECI on multiple occasions accusing the Shinde camp of 'anti-party activities' and raised objections to the Shinde faction using the names ‘Shiv Sena’ or ‘Bala Saheb’ for any new outfit.

Shiv Sena election symbol at stake

The Sena legacy battle boils down to the widely recognized bow and arrow symbol of the party, which both sides want to claim. In a bid to establish complete control over the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde camp filed petitions under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, which allows rival factions within a party to stake complete control after proving their numbers. The Shinde camp has asked the EC to declare their group as 'Shiv Sena' and to allot the bow and arrow' symbol to them.

The documentary evidence and subsequent hearing of the EC will be a decider in the case especially ahead of the crucial local body elections, to which the SC has given a nod. The EC is expected to examine the support each faction enjoys (within the party's organization and its legislature wing), identify top office bearers, decision-making bodies, how many of its members or office-bearers back which factions, as well as tally the number of lawmakers and legislators in each camp. The commission can also freeze the party's symbol and ask the two sides to register with new names and symbols.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas until August 1. An SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari, and Hima Kohli gave time to both sides to frame the issues and file the same. Hinting at the formation of a larger bench in the future, it also directed the Assembly Speaker to not decide on any disqualification petitions.