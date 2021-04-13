EC Bars Rahul Sinha From Campaigning; Issues Notices To Dilip Ghosh And Suvendu Adhikari

Amid the BJP's high-octane campaign in West Bengal elections, the Election Commission of India has imposed a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for the next 48 hours. The ban comes into effect from noon on Tuesday and is set to remain in place till 12 pm on 15th April. This comes after Rahul Sinha's remarks over Sitalkuchi firing. On the other hand, it has also issued notices to BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari over their provocative remarks. The development also comes after the EC earlier imposed a ban on West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning.

EC order on Rahul Sinha

In its order, the EC stated that Rahul Sinha's remarks are in violation of the clauses of 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates'. Further condemning the BJP leader's remarks, the EC has noted that Sinha made 'highly provocative statements mocking human life and inciting the forces which could have serious law and order implications affecting the election process'. Following the Sitalkuchi firing, Sinha has stated that the 'Central Forces gave a befitting answer'. In addition, he also opined that the 'central forces should have killed eight persons instead of four'.

Election Commission of India imposes a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for next 48 hours commencing from 12 pm today till 12 pm on 15th April over his remarks on Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.



(File photo)#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/zTmPVFobdD — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

However, apart from Rahul Sinha, the Election Commission has also issued a notice to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh from campaigning in the state. This development comes after Dilip Ghosh's provocative statement on the same incident. Ghosh had remarked that there will be a 'Sitalkuch-like incident everywhere'. The EC order has also demanded Dilip Ghosh's response on his statement. Ghosh is set to file a reply by 10 am on Wednesday.

Election Commission of India asks West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to explain his stand by 10 am tomorrow, over his statement on Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.



(File photo)#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/iUi6hLeOye — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

Another BJP leader who received a notice from the EC is Suvendu Adhikari. The notice to Adhikari comes after his 'mini-Pakistan' remarks in one of his speeches. The EC through its notice has urged BJP's Nandigram candidate to refrain from making such statements even as the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

EC imposes campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Election Commission has barred TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal election for a period of 24 hours. The ban is currently in effect till 8 pm of April 13. These notices were issued to Banerjee following her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces. The EC maintained that the West Bengal CM violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process".

Election Commission of India imposes a ban of 24 hours on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13 pic.twitter.com/FFNL2KvVxv — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

It is self-evident from the perusal of all reports that allegations mentioned in your hand-written note are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever&devoid of substance:ECI responds to CM Mamata Banerjee's reply over her appeal for votes along communal lines pic.twitter.com/azxct7cVo4 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has in violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct... made insinuating & provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order & thereby adversely affecting the election process: ECI pic.twitter.com/xVlJE538dF — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Image Credits: PTI/ANI

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.