Last Updated:

EC Bars Rahul Sinha From Campaigning; Issues Notices To Dilip Ghosh And Suvendu Adhikari

Amid the BJP's campaign in West Bengal elections, the EC has imposed a campaigning ban on Rahul Sinha and issued notices to Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image Credits: PTI/ANI 


Amid the BJP's high-octane campaign in West Bengal elections, the Election Commission of India has imposed a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for the next 48 hours. The ban comes into effect from noon on Tuesday and is set to remain in place till 12 pm on 15th April. This comes after Rahul Sinha's remarks over Sitalkuchi firing. On the other hand, it has also issued notices to BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari over their provocative remarks. The development also comes after the EC earlier imposed a ban on West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning. 

EC order on Rahul Sinha

In its order, the EC stated that Rahul Sinha's remarks are in violation of the clauses of 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates'. Further condemning the BJP leader's remarks, the EC has noted that Sinha made 'highly provocative statements mocking human life and inciting the forces which could have serious law and order implications affecting the election process'. Following the Sitalkuchi firing, Sinha has stated that the 'Central Forces gave a befitting answer'. In addition, he also opined that the 'central forces should have killed eight persons instead of four'. 

However, apart from Rahul Sinha, the Election Commission has also issued a notice to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh from campaigning in the state. This development comes after Dilip Ghosh's provocative statement on the same incident. Ghosh had remarked that there will be a 'Sitalkuch-like incident everywhere'. The EC order has also demanded Dilip Ghosh's response on his statement. Ghosh is set to file a reply by 10 am on Wednesday. 

READ | West Bengal: Bomb hurled at BJP camp in Bhatpara, TMC refutes having any role

Another BJP leader who received a notice from the EC is Suvendu Adhikari. The notice to Adhikari comes after his 'mini-Pakistan' remarks in one of his speeches. The EC through its notice has urged BJP's Nandigram candidate to refrain from making such statements even as the Model Code of Conduct is in force. 

READ | BJP intensifies campaign strategy for Kolkata, to hold 2000 mini sabhas in urban areas

EC imposes campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Election Commission has barred TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal election for a period of 24 hours. The ban is currently in effect till 8 pm of April 13. These notices were issued to Banerjee following her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces. The EC maintained that the West Bengal CM violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process".

READ | Adhir Ranjan writes to CEC; asks him to instruct masses to follow COVID norms amid polls

Image Credits: PTI/ANI 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND