EC Extends Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Appearing Date To June 14 In Mining Lease Case

The Election Commission (EC) has extended Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's appearing date to June 14 in the mining lease case. Earlier, the EC had fixed May 31 as the appearing date.

The EC has now ordered Soren and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to present their sides on June 14. The date of appearance was deferred from May 31 to June 14 after the CM demanded additional time.

The EC had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader over "office of profit" allegations against him regarding a mining lease case. He has been accused of awarding himself in 2021 while holding charge of the state mining and environment department.

Soren was sent a notice by EC asking him to explain why action should not be taken against him for having a mining lease issued in his favour, which prima facie disregards Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Section 9A of RPA deals with disqualification for government contracts.

BJP accuses Soren of misusing his official post

BJP leader Raghubar Das had alleged that Soren misused his official post to get a stone chips mining lease in Angara block of Ranchi.

A BJP delegation led by Das and the legislature party leader Babulal Marandi also met Governor on February 11 and sought disqualification and removal of Soren.

The Governor forwarded the documents to the election commission, seeking its opinion. The EC forwarded them to the state government seeking authentication before sending its opinion to the Governor.

On April 8, Jharkhand High Court issued notice to Chief Minister while hearing a petition filed against him in the same matter. The HC had termed the matter "serious".

"This shows the pathetic state of affairs in the mines department in the state of Jharkhand," the court had said.