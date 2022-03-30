EC Imposes 7-day Campaign Ban On TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty For Threatening Voters

TMC suffered a setback ahead of the Asansol by-election as the Election Commission of India imposed a campaign ban on Pandabeswar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty for threatening BJP voters. Chakraborty came under fire on Tuesday as he was heard telling TMC workers to intimidate hardcore BJP workers in order to prevent them from voting in the polls. A BJP delegation led by the party's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar had met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Arora demanding action against the aforesaid TMC legislator.

In its order, the EC revealed that Chakraborty had filed an interim response denying the allegations levelled against him. Maintaining that the TMC MLA's remarks have the potential to interfere with the free exercise of the voting rights of electors, the poll body censured him for violating provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code. Thus, the Pandabeswar legislator was prohibited from holding any public meetings, public processions, roadshows and interviews in connection with the by-election from 10 am from March 30 till 8 pm on April 6.

Here are the TMC MLA's contentious remarks:

"Tell them that if you go to vote it will be presumed that you will vote for BJP and after vote, where you will live will be your risk. And if you do not go to vote, then we will presume that you have supported us and you may live, work anywhere as you please and we are with you. Is it clear?"

TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them.



ECI must take note. pic.twitter.com/5KiPsPZHVG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 29, 2022

'Old footage'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the EC action, West Bengal TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed that the video in which Narendranath Chakraborty was heard threatening BJP voters was old. Moreover, he asserted that the EC had taken a decision without hearing the TMC MLA- a claim refuted in the poll body's order. Majumdar also alleged that BJP's Asansol candidate Agnimitra Paul had openly warned that TMC workers will be beaten up while filing her nomination papers. The voting for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant due to Babul Supriyo's resignation shall take place on April 12.