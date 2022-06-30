EC Initiates Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Jammu And Kashmir After 3 Years

The Election Commission has initiated a special summary revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of around three years, indicating that elections could be held in the year-end or earlier next year.

In a letter to Union Territory's chief electoral officer, the election body has directed the special summary revision shall be finished by October 31, 2022, with the final publication of electoral rolls.

“Consequent upon amendment in Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act by Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, as notified vide the Gazette of India notification No. 67, dated 30 December 2021 and corresponding changes in the Registration of Electors Rule, 1960 notified on 17th June, 2022, four qualifying dates, namely, 1 January, 1 April, 1 July, and 1 October are available in the law," the order said adding, "In view of the reason explained in the preceding paragraph, the Commission has decided to order SSR, 2022 with respect to 01 October, 2022 which is the next qualifying date for preparation of electoral roll, after conclusion of the ongoing pre-revision activities,” reads the letter to CEO.

“Accordingly, the Commission has directed to carry out the revision activity for Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls w.r.t 01.10.2022 as the qualifying date in UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” it further states.

Displaced people of PoK to be eligible to vote in Assembly polls

The order took note that the revision of the electoral roll could not be undertaken after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir due to various reasons. Before the abrogation, only permanent residents of J&K were eligible to vote. The special revision would allow the displaced people of PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) to apply for voting rights in the Assembly elections. Earlier, they were only allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

The special revision of electoral rolls will also allow the new eligible electors to enrol themselves as the revision of electoral rolls was not held for the past three years in the UT.