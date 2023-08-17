EC Issued Notice Over NCP Symbol: Sharad Pawar Fears Something Like Uddhav Could Happen

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the Election Commission has given him a notice over the poll symbol of his party and accused the Centre of interference in the poll body's decision on Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. He also feared that a similar scenario could take place for his party.

While interacting with the media, he said, "Election Commission gave me a notice over the election symbol of my party. I am not worried because of ECI, but it is clear that some powerful people from the Central government interfered in ECI's decision on Uddhav Thackeray's party. We are seeing the result of that decision by ECI today. I suspect a similar thing might be done with us."

He added, "There are many examples of how they (BJP) toppled state governments, like in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and also Maharashtra. Everyone has seen what happened after Uddhav Thackeray led govt was toppled in Maharashtra."

NCP supremo rules out speculations of joining NDA

Amidst the rumors of him switching sides to NDA, he also spoke about his recent meeting with his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and said that it was merely a family meeting.

He said, "It was a family meeting with Ajit Pawar. I did not go to the media talking about the meeting."

This comes after speculations of Sharad Pawar or his daughter and NCP working President Supriya Sule being offered a berth in the Union Cabinet.

Sharad Pawar attacks PM Modi over Manipur crisis

NCP founder also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that did not think the situation in Manipur important enough to visit the state.

Pawar said, "Modi government has been a mute spectator to what is going on in the (Manipur) region.”

He said that PM Modi should have gone to the state and assured people of normalcy but he chose to just give a speech during the Monsoon session.

Senior NCP leader said, "PM Modi spoke outside Parliament and gave a three-minute video message on day one of the Monsoon session, and also briefly mentioned about Manipur in his lengthy reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion.”

"Modi should go to the northeast and give confidence to the people, but he did not think it important. Instead, he preferred to address election meetings in Madhya Pradesh", he added.

(With inputs from agencies)