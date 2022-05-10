EC Issues Fresh Notice To Jharkhand CM Soren Over Mining License After He Seeks Time

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued a fresh notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for allegedly allocating a mining lease to himself. The EC has also asked the CM to reply within 10 days, said sources. CM Soren on the other hand has sought more time to respond to the prior notice issued to him by the Election Commission due to the illness of his mother, informed sources added. The EC had asked for a response from Jharkhand CM Soren by May 10, pertaining to the illegal mining case wherein IAS officer Pooja Singhal is under the scanner.

It is important to note that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered Rs 19.31 crore worth of cash from locations associated with IAS officer Pooja Singhal. In connection with the same, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu wrote a letter to the EC, stating that the state government will be taking necessary actions against Singhal, who handles the portfolio of Mining Secretary in the State. It is pertinent to mention here that the MLA wrote the letter on behalf of the CM Hemant Soren. According to sources, the JMM will hold a cabinet meeting where the incumbent government can also take the decision of suspending the accused in the case - IAS officer Pooja Singhal.

ED summons Jharkhand Mining Secretary

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal for interrogation on May 10. The probe is linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges, PTI reported, citing officials. Moreover, the officials also added that the 2000-batch IAS officer has been asked to appear before the investigation officer of the case at the agency's zonal office in Ranchi. The statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported, quoting officials.

On May 6, ED allegedly recovered cash and documents from a Jharkhand-based CA’s house. According to the sources, IAS officer Pooja Singhal's CA's premises were searched. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested CA Suman Kumar under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand's Khunti district as part of which state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others were also raided.

Kumar was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ranchi. Speaking on the search operations, officials had alleged that the CA was "evasive in his replies" with regard to the alleged recovery of a large amount of cash from his premises in Ranchi after the raids. The ED has alleged that Kumar, also a financial advisor, has links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family. Notably, the agency has so far seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore in cash after conducting multiple raids in the day and also recorded the preliminary statement of Singhal during the searches.