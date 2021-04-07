EC Issues Notice To Mamata Banerjee Over 'don't Divide Minority Votes' Appeal To Muslims

Election Commission of India has sent a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding a response in the next 48 hours over her statement on minorities on April 3. During an election rally at Tarakeshwari in Hoogli, Mamata Banerjee had appealed to Muslim voters not to let their vote split among different political parties and urged the people to vote for TMC in the ongoing assembly elections.

In the Election Commission's letter directed to Mamata Banerjee, the Commission has mentioned clause 2 of Model Code of Conduct which states "There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda."

However, Mamata Banerjee had appealed to the Muslim community not to divide their votes while asking the Hindu community to not come under the influence of BJP.

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (Shaitaan) who has taken money from BJP. He (possibly Suvendu Adhikari) passes many communal statements and initiates clashes between Hindus and Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a BJP comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP roaming around with money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so," Mamata Banerjee had said.

"I will also tell my Hindu brothers and sisters not to make division amongst yourselves as Hindus and Muslims after listening to BJP," she had added while appealing to Hindus.

BJP's Central Election Committee Member and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over the use of the communal statements by Mamata Banerjee in her election rally for securing votes. The Election Commission has found the same to be in violation of the provision of the Model Code of Conduct and has demanded an explanation in 48 hours.

Mamata Banerjee has also called for a gherao of CRPF forces which have been deployed for providing security during the West Bengal elections. BJP is also said to file a complaint against the remarks made by Mamata Banerjee against the CRPF.

West Bengal elections

Three out of eight phases have been completed in West Bengal with the remaining phases to go to polls on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. The West Bengal Assembly elections become murkier by the day with incidents of political violence, mudslinging and trading of accusations between BJP and the incumbent TMC. In the run-up to the elections, the state witnessed increasing political violence with attacks and killings of political workers of both parties.

In phase-2, intense drama unfolded in Nandigram between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. Like phase 2, phase-3 of the elections on April 6 also saw a dramatic turn of events with incidents of violence. A brawl erupted in the Poishara village of Arambag constituency after locals objected to the visit of Sujata Mondal, TMC's candidate from the constituency. The Election Commission revealed that 5 persons had been arrested for misbehaving with TMC's Arambag candidate. Whereas in Diamond Harbour constituency, voters complained against TMC workers accusing them of not allowing the voters to cast their votes.