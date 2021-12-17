EC Officials Say PM's Meeting With Election Commissioners Was To Bring Electoral Reforms

Amid the opposition's uproar on the Chief Election Commissioner's meeting with PM Modi, officials of the Election Commission said that the meeting was held by the PMO to ‘bridge gaps in understanding of key electoral reforms between the poll panel and the Law Ministry.’

They said that in the ‘informal meeting’ with the Prime Minister, among the officials from the Law Ministry, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and fellow Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey were also present.

The officials from Election Commission also slammed the opposition and refuted the allegations questioning the ‘propriety.’ As per a PTI report, the officials said that the questions of the ‘propriety’ do not arise in conducting an informal meeting with the Prime Minister. “The commission had been pushing for reforms in electoral laws and related issues, and the virtual interaction in November was held to bridge the gaps in understanding the points of views of the Law Ministry and the Election Commission (EC)", they said.

Reforms have to be done like that: EC Officials

According to the sources, the informal meeting with the PMO resulted in the Union Cabinet clearing various electoral reforms that the EC had demanded be introduced in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament on Wednesday.

"Reforms have to be done like that," a senior EC functionary said. The sources said, there is no impropriety in asking for improvements. CECs have written letters to law ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and incumbent Kiren Rijiju, requesting their assistance in implementing election reforms, they said.

One of the reforms is a voluntary link between Aadhaar and election records. The other reform will allow young people who are eligible to vote to register four times a year. For those who have turned 18 or older on January 1 of each year, there is now only one qualifying date to register as a voter: January 1. According to the sources, these critical voting reforms have been delayed for the past 25 years.

Cong accuses govt of using EC as its 'subservient tool'

This comes after Congress slammed the government on Friday, accusing it of treating the EC as a subservient tool. Randeep Surjewala, the Congress' general secretary and principal spokesperson, alleged that the administration had reached a new low in dismantling the country's institutions. "Cat is out of the bag! What was whispered till now is a fact. PMO summoning ECI was unheard of in independent India. Treating EC as a subservient tool is yet another low in Modi Govt’s record of destroying every institution."

