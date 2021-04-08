EC Pulls Up BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Over Alleged Communal Remarks; Issues Notice

The Election Commission issued a notice to BJP star campaigner Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the West Bengal election campaign. This was based on CPI(ML)(L) Politburo member Kavita Krishnan's complaint pertaining to an alleged hate speech delivered by Adhikari in Nandigram on March 29. Adhikari was pitted against WB CM Mamata Banerjee from this constituency in the second phase of the Assembly polls. Making a prima facie observation that his remarks are in violation of the MCC, the poll body asked him to give an explanation within 24 hours of receipt of this notice failing which it will take unilateral action.

Here is an excerpt from Adhikari's contentious comments- "One one hand, Begum is competing against us. On the other hand, here is the son of your family, your younger brother, your friend, your elder brother for my juniors. Whom would you like to accept, tell me? Election is knocking at the door. You are not giving votes to Begum. If you vote for Begum there will be mini Pakistan...A Dawood Ibrahim has come up in your locality...We will note down everything." READ | ISF workers brutally assaulted allegedly by TMC cadre for filing complaint: Sources

Read the copy of the EC notice here:

Assembly election in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui. On the other hand, AIMIM has also entered the poll fray by fielding candidates in 7 seats.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second and third phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent and 84.61 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.