EC Revises Guidelines For 2022 Elections; Allows Padayatras & Relaxes Campaign Timings

Ahead of Assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday further relaxed the provisions of campaigning parties, revising the campaign timings to between 10 pm to 6 am from 8 pm to 8 am. COVID appropriate behaviour and protocols of the SDMA are to be mandatorily followed by the parties.

Here are some of the campaign relaxations by ECI

Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6 am to 10 pm following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA)

Political parties/candidates may hold their meetings and rallies up to a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser

Pad Yatra consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with the prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed

All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.

On January 31, the EC had extended the ban on roadshows, pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions till 11 February 2022. However, the ECI had announced relaxation in numbers permitted for physical public meetings, indoor meetings and door to door campaigning. Instead of 10 persons, 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaigns. Moreover, physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates will be allowed in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 persons. The decision was taken after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held a comprehensive review of the present situation of COVID-19 infection as well as the vaccination status in the five poll-bound states; Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Assembly elections 2022

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases starting February 10. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies will vote in a single phase on February 20. Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies, and Goa with 40 constituencies, will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.

Image: PTI