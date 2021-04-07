EC Seeks Report From Local Administration Over Attack On WB BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh’s Convoy

In yet another setback for the Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission has sought a report on the attack on the convoy of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. Sources have informed that Election Commission has asked the state administration to submit a report in 24 hours.

This comes after the convoy of Dilip Ghosh was attacked on Wednesday while he was visiting Cooch Behar in North Bengal. While addressing a press conference to narrate the entire incident, Ghosh stated that he has received injuries due to the violent attack.

"I was in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar for poll rally. While it was going on people returning in vehicles from Mamata Banerjee's rally were threatening our workers, showing them sticks, creating tension. Police beat up our workers amid this," he said.

"Later when our people started leaving, Police asked us to stop for a while. When I started leaving after all workers, Police left me & went away. I was then surrounded by hundreds of people who attacked us with sticks & bricks. I was injured, many vehicles vandalised," he added.

"Mamata Banerjee has been instigating people of a particular community for days. I think if EC doesn't look into it & make proper arrangements for security, free & fair polls will be difficult. Her rallies should be stopped otherwise there will be bloodshed in Bengal," he added further.

He also alleged that Mamata Banerjee's car was never stopped but BJP's cars were being attacked while adding that police lathi-charged the BJP workers. People with TMC flags came with sticks and bricks and attacked the car, he said while addressing the media.

EC issues notice to Mamata Banerjee

This is the second notice from Election Commission to the TMC. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding an explanation in 48 hours over her appeals to the minority community in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

This was in reference to Mamata Banerjee appeal to the Muslim community to not divide their votes while asking the Hindu community to not come under the influence of the BJP. BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had lodged a complaint to the Election Commission over the use of communal remarks. Upon inquiry, the Election Commission found it to be a violation of MCC and issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee demanding an explanation in 48 hours.

More trouble seems to be mounting for Mamata Banerjee as BJP has also said it will file a complaint against the West Bengal chief minister for her provocative and instigating remarks against CRPF forces as she had called for a gherao of CRPF personnel which are deployed for providing security during the elections.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.