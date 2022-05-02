EC Sends Notice To Hemant Soren; Jharkhand CM Can Face Disqualification Over Mine Lease

In a key development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. The CM is currently facing heat over a stone mining lease granted to him by the state authorities when he was helming the Mining Portfolio.

Hemant Soren has now been asked to explain why a mining lease was issued against his name by the EC. The CM is looking at a possible disqualification under Section 9A and other provisions of the Representation of People's Act, 1951, if he fails to give a satisfactory response.

The matter came under the ECI's scanner when Governor Ramesh Bais referred it to the poll body under Article 192 of the Constitution, which grants the governor the authority to take a decision on disqualification of an elected member based on the EC’s opinion. Thereafter, the ED began examining 500-page long documents of the state government regarding a stone mining lease granted to the sitting Chief Minister.

Why is Hemant Soren in trouble?

Hemant Soren had allegedly obtained a lease of a 0.88-acre area in Angara block of mineral-rich Ranchi on June 16, 2021. He was also given an environmental clearance of the said mine by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in September of the same year. Notably, when the two-state agencies approved the mining proposal, Hemant Soren was handling the portfolio of Mines and Environment.

Under Section 9A, an elected member can be disqualified if, and for so long as, "there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government."

A PIL on the controversy had also been filed in the Jharkhand High Court alleging 'misuse' of office powers in February 2022. A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad had called it ‘a serious matter’ and had issued a notice to the CM on Friday, April 8. The state had accepted its 'mistake' and had underlined that the lease has since been surrendered.