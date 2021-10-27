EC Warns Assam CM Sarma Over MCC Violation During By-polls Campaign

A day after sending a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday has now issued a warning to the CM over reports of his alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct while campaigning for the five assembly seats for by-polls scheduled on October 30.

The EC wrote, 'The commission issues warning to him (Himanta Biswa Sarma) and cautions him to be more careful and exercise restraint in the future and strictly follow the provisions of Model Code of Conduct while making public appearances.'

Earlier, the EC had sent a notice to the state CM, demanding his response on his alleged violation of the model code of conduct. In its notice, it said, 'The Commission is of the view that by making the statements, you have violated the said provision of Model Code of Conduct and the instructions quoted above. Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 1700 Hrs of 26.10.2021 (Tuesday). If no explanation is submitted within the said time limit, the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you.'

Congress demands action against Assam CM

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that a case of bribery be registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged remarks and "abuse of power" during campaigning for assembly by-elections. A Congress delegation led by Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh met the Election Commission (EC) demanding strict action against the CM for "misusing government machinery" to lure voters for the upcoming by-polls.

"A Congress delegation met the EC today. We told them how democracy is being crushed in Assam, how Constitution is being murdered, how abuse of power is being done, how votes are being influenced at the behest of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Congress demanded that EC take strict action regarding the manner in which voters are being 'lured and threatened', the government machinery is being 'misused' for by-polls, as well as the statement of the Chief Minister on record. Addressing the media, Surjewala said "a case of bribery should be registered against Sarma and he should be banned from campaigning, after the alleged remarks."

