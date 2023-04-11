Last Updated:

EC Should Have Looked At CPI's Rich History, Role In Freedom Struggle: CPI After Losing National Party Status

The Communist Party of India (CPI) stated that the party will continue its dedicated service for the country and struggle for the rights of the people. 

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
CPI

Image: PTI


New Delhi: A day after it lost its national party status, the Communist Party of India said the Election Commission should have given "due consideration" to the party's contribution in the freedom struggle before revoking its status. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said the Communist Party of India (CPI) is one of the oldest political parties in the country and continues to have pan-India presence and mass following. 

"The Election Commission of India should have given due consideration to the rich history of the Communist Party of India and its preeminent role in the fight against the British Raj and its role in shaping the national agenda in post-independent India. The CPI has remained at the forefront in strengthening the democratic polity of the country," it said. 

READ | New list of national parties in India after TMC, NCP and CPI lose status

It further said the CPI will continue its dedicated service for the country and struggle for the rights of the people. 

The statement noted that despite the withdrawal of its national party status, the Left party will continue to work among the people with increased vigour and dedication across the country.      

READ | Bengal CM Mamata's TMC explores legal options after EC strips it of national party status

"At the same time, the CPI will intensify its campaign for comprehensive electoral reforms, including the system of proportional representation, abolition of electoral bonds and for state funding of elections, as recommended by the Indrajit Gupta Committee to ensure level playing field to all participants.     

READ | NCP loses national party status: Maha LS MP Sunil Tatkare says 'will react after reading EC order'

"The CPI has the capacity and commitment to take up the challenges of time and overcome them," it added. 

READ | As TMC, NCP and CPI lose national party tag, here are the perks they are set to lose
READ | Why did NCP, TMC and CPI lose national party status

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT