'EC Should Keep An Eye...': Akhilesh Yadav Makes Big Allegations Amid Mainpuri Bypoll

The Samajwadi Party on Monday alleged the use of police force and also charged that personnel on election duty were preventing people from exercising their franchise. SP President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that there is a "curfew-like situation".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Yadav said, "This is the first election in Mainpuri that is happening without Netaji. The development that you are seeing in Mainpuri is all done by Samajwadi Party and Netaji. The people here are again going to vote for SP. As per the information, they are trying to delay the voting. Voters are being verified several times at multiple booths. IDs are being checked by Central forces first and then by two other officials. This should be done as per the rule."

"The work of police should be to get maximum votes but they are trying that votes are not polled. There is a curfew-like situation. Election Commission should keep an eye because if the government and administration get mixed how will democracy survive?" he added.

In a prestige battle for SP, Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav has been fielded in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant following SP founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise. The Bharatiya Janata Party has picked SP turncoat Raghuraj Singh Shakya as its nominee.

BJP makes a counter allegation

Meanwhile, the BJP has also alleged that in some booths in Mainpuri, "unscrupulous elements of SP" were stopping people from casting their votes and sought the poll body's intervention. A party delegation also met the Uttar Pradesh CEO and handed him over a memorandum.

When asked about the allegation, BJP Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, "The SP is making baseless allegations as it is going to taste defeat in all the three seats (Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and Khatauli)."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said in a statement, "Till 1 pm, Mainpuri witnessed 31.61 per cent while Rampur and Khatauli had 19.01 and 33.2 per cent polling." The polling will end at 6 pm and the votes will be counted on December 8.