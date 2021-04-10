EC Threatens To Ban Rallies If Political Parties Fail To Comply With Covid-19 Guidelines

Taking serious note of the leniency in following Covid-19 protocol during poll campaigns, the Election Commission on Friday warned all political parties that it will not hesitate to ban public rallies and meetings if they do not take precautions in the remaining phases of elections in the country.

In a letter, the EC said that all parties and candidates concerned should ensure they follow all Covid-19 protocols like using face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanning etc. It warned that non-compliance to the rules during rallies will attract cases as per the provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides invocation of Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

“The Commission has taken a serious view of the laxity in maintaining the norms, particularly not wearing masks and not keeping social distance by political leaders on dais/stage and therefore, reiterates the guidelines, which was issued by the agency, should be observed with all seriousness," the order stated.

The EC also sought complete cooperation from parties and candidates in observing the strictest safety measures so that all Covid-19 guidelines are followed by the participants, as well as organisers. The notice also mentioned that if the parties fail to comply with the rules, the poll body will not hesitate to ban public meetings and rallies by the defaulting candidates, star campaigners and political leaders.

India reels under COVID-19

The notice comes amid the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,30,60,542 positive cases, out of which 1,19,13,292 have recovered successfully, while 1,67,642 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 8,635 new cases, 13,423 fresh recoveries and 94 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active cases in the country is 1,54,486.