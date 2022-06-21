EC To Delete 111 Non-existent Political Parties; Sets 30-day Deadline To File Grievances

The Election Commission of India on Monday ordered the deletion of 111 registered unrecognised political parties that it found to be non-existent. The Election Commission in a statement referred three of the parties to the Department of Revenue for legal action for serious financial impropriety.

This is the second such action by the Election Commission in the recent past against registered parties that have been found violating the Representation of the People Act, 1951. On May 25, the EC deleted 87 non-existent registered unrecognised political parties.

In the second phase of the current exercise, the Commission decided on Monday to delete 111 additional Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) from the register, as a follow-up to the decision on May 25, 2022, to delete 87 non-existent RUPPs.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, it read, “The Election Commission of India issued an order dated May 25, 2022, to nudge the Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) for ensuring due compliances after Commission’s meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. In the said order, Chief Electoral Officers were directed to initiate action for enforcing due compliances by RUPPs for relevant sections 29A and 29C of the RP Act 1951.”

The address of communication for these 111 RUPPs was statutorily needed as a registration requirement under section 29A(4); any change in address was required to be informed to the ECI under section 29A(9), which they have not complied with.

The CEOs have claimed that these RUPPs were either determined to be non-existent during verification or that the letters they sent in response to the Commission's directive dated May 25, 2022, were returned undelivered by the postal service.

EC files referral to the Department of Revenue against three RUPPs

The commission stated that any party aggrieved by this may file a complaint with the concerned Chief Electoral Officer/Electoral Commission within 30 days of the date of this order along with all evidence of existence, other legal and regulatory compliances, such as year-by-year audited accounts, contribution reports, expenditure reports, and updation of office bearers, including authorised signatories for financial transactions including bank account.

The segregated list of such RUPPs will be sent to the respective Chief Election Officers (CEOs) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for action in accordance with the law.

A referral has also been filed to the Department of Revenue for the required legal and criminal proceedings against three RUPPs who have been involved in major financial irregularities. A list of 1897, 2202, and 2351 RUPPs for non-submission of Contribution Reports in FY 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 has also been submitted in order to take the necessary actions under the RP Act 1951 and the IT Act 1961.

The Revenue Department has also been given a list of 66 RUPPs that have claimed income tax exemption without submitting contribution reports as required by section 29C of the Act. This exercise which commenced on May 25, 2022, will continue to be in operation and will be systematically followed up.