EC To Form Core Committee To Identify 'shortfalls' In Recently Held Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India has decided to set up a Core Committee to identify learnings, experiences, shortcomings from the recently concluded Assembly elections in the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry and last year's Assembly elections in Bihar.

The Core Committee will be headed by the Secretary-General of the Election Commission whereas the Deputy Election Commissioners of the poll body, Chief Electoral Officers of recent poll-bound states and few select Special Observers will be members of the Committee.

Almost all the recent assembly elections were held in a peaceful manner except for West Bengal which witnessed widespread incidents of political violence and killings. The violence and killings seemingly started in 2020, a year ahead of the assembly elections with incidents of workers of contesting parties attacking each other. Ahead of the elections, the BJP had claimed more than 300 of its workers have been killed in the violence while blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for perpetuating the violence.

Post Poll violence in Bengal

The violence ontinued even after the election results, showing the incumbent ruling party sweeping the polls. The BJP said its grassroots workers were attacked and killed by the "TMC goons" in the post-poll violence. Apart from BJP, all other parties such as the Congress, ISF and the Left parties also suffered post-poll violence and criticised the TMC for perpetrating it.

The BJP has also alleged that the TMC cadre was torching houses and damaging properties of BJP leaders who had contested the polls. Several BJP leaders and workers have been selectively targeted by the ruling party cadre as BJP National President JP Nadda said the violence reminded them of the Direct Action Day of 1946. The post-poll violence has so far killed at least 16 people, according to reports. Hundreds of the BJP supporters and workers have fled the state and have taken refuge in Assam in the light of the violence.

The TMC on the other hand, has refuted the claims of violence done by their party workers and alleged intra-BJP fights killed the party workers. On another occasion, the TMC called the visuals of the violence presented by the BJP as fake and old dated.

The Calcutta High Court has taken up the matter after a PIL was filed by social activist Susheel Kumar Pandey, accuses the state machinery of failing to protect the life and liberty of its citizens and urged the court to direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate. The petitioner has claimed that close to 80,000 people - most of whom are suspected to be supporters of opposition parties - have fled to neighbouring states. The Calcutta High Court is likely to take up the case for hearing next week.