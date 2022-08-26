EC Wants Hemant Soren Disqualified As MLA, Will Have To Quit As Jharkhand CM: Sources

In a massive development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly by the Election Commission of India in an office of profit case related to illegal mining, sources told Republic TV. He will now have to step down as CM.

Soren has not been barred from fighting elections though, as the EC has only disqualified him from the Assembly.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said.

BJP, the petitioner in the case, had sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government".

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to a such opinion".

Earlier, Soren had alleged "blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies" after reports claimed that EC recommended his disqualification as an MLA in the illegal mining lease case.