ECI Announces Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Dates; Results To Be Declared On March 2

According to the ECI, the state of Meghalaya will go for polling in a single phase on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced polling dates for the Meghalaya Assembly elections. The state of Meghalaya will go for polling in a single phase on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2. Notably, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will complete its tenure on March 15.

The Meghalaya Assembly election will be fought on 60 constituencies in 12 districts. Around 55 of the 60 seats are reserved for ST, while 5 seats are for general. According to the ECI, there are more female voters in Meghalaya than males. The total number of female voters in Meghalaya is 10,92,396 as compared to 10,68.801 male voters in the state. The first-time voters in the state are 81,443 that will cast their votes for the first time. 

The ECI reported that a total number of 3,482 polling stations will be set up across Meghalaya with 325 in urban areas and 3,157 in rural areas. A total of 60 Model Polling Stations will be set up for the assembly polls. 

"Our teams trek difficult & inaccessible terrain to ensure 'No Voter To Be Left Behind'. Meghalaya has 74 Non-motorable polling stations. 2 riverine PS accessible by boat only. Nongriat PS in East Khasi Hills is accessible only on foot thru world famous Double Decker Living Root Bridge," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

Presently, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is ruling the state of Meghalaya which is comprised of the National People's Party (NPP) with 20 seats, United Democratic Party (8), People's Democratic Party (2), Bharatiya Janata Party (3). On the other hand, the Opposition has 20 seats -- TMC (8) and NCP (1), while 18 seats are vacant in the Meghalaya Assembly.

