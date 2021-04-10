ECI Announces Re-election In 4 Polling Booths In Assam On April 20

The Election Commission of India has ordered re-polling at 4 polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong, Assembly constituencies in Assam. The Commission has declared void, the votes cast at these stations on April 1. Re-polling will be conducted for the three seats on April 20.

“Election Commission of India announces re-polling on 20th April at 4 polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong, Assembly constituencies in Assam,” notified ECI on Saturday.

The poll panel ordered repolling in Ratabari following the controversy surrounding an EVM being found in a car that belonged to Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul. The EC suspended four officers responsible for the transportation of EVMs in the private vehicle and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

On the other hand, an auxiliary polling booth in the Haflong constituency recorded 181 votes though it had only 90 people eligible voters. During the scrutiny of other documents, it was found out that the Presiding Officer and the Polling Officers of 107-A Khothlir LP School allowed 181 persons to cast their votes against the total 90 voters in the list.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between two groups in the Sonai assembly constituency in Assam's Cachar district on April 1 while polling for the second phase of the state assembly election was going on. Police personnel were forced to fire in the air to disperse the mob while two people suffered injuries in the clash. As per reports, the clash broke out between two groups over the alleged mismanagement at Madhya Dhanehari polling station in Sonai.

All three constituencies went to the polls in the second phase of the Assam assembly elections on April 1, which witnessed a voter turnout of 80.96 per cent.