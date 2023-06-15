ECI Delegation On A Three-day Visit Poll Bound Telangana

Who you're reading this: In the run-up to the Telangana state assembly elections, a delegation of the Election Commission of India will be on a three-day visit to Telangana.

3 things you need to know:

A joint meeting was convened by the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj with DGP Anjani Kumar to discuss and assess the state's poll preparedness.

The meeting is aimed to appraise the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police about the upcoming Legislative Assembly in Telangana to the General Elections.

CEO Vikas Raj stated that the ECI delegation, led by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, and Deputy Election Commissioners, along with senior officers of the Election Commission, will be in Hyderabad for three days from 22nd to 24th June. Their visit is intended to evaluate and ensure preparedness for the forthcoming election.

During the three-day visit, the ECI delegation will engage in a crucial meeting with CEO Telangana, Special Police Nodal Officer, and CAPF Nodal Officer. These discussions will provide an opportunity to exchange insights and strategies regarding election security-related issues, said Vikas Raj.

Thereafter, the ECI delegation will hold extensive consultations with District Collectors/SPs and various enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax (CBDT), NCB, Excise Department, State GST and CGST Department, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), DRI, RPF, CISF, and State Commercial Tax Department. This collaborative effort aims to foster coordination at State and District Levels to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Anjani Kumar emphasized the crucial role of district police officers in ensuring a smooth and secure election. He highlighted the need for adequate manpower and instructed officers to map border check posts while facilitating cross-functional training with agencies like the Income Tax and GST departments.