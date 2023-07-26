ECI Directs Ajit, Sharad Pawar To Share Papers Submitted To Poll Body With Each Other

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, July 26 instructed both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar faction to share documents submitted to poll panel with each other. The commission also directed both parties to confirm sharing to ECI within three weeks.

Pawar Vs Pawar war

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on July 5 had moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the use of the name and symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following a split in the party founded by Sharad Pawar.

Following Ajit’s move, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar filed a caveat with the ECI saying no order should be passed unless the poll panel takes note of his contention on Ajit's petition.

"I am the NCP president, as such the party symbol should be allotted to me as per provisions of the symbol order, 1968,” said Ajit Pawar in his petition to the ECI.

Sharad Pawar however said he led the "real" NCP and no one could snatch away the clock symbol.

Ajit Pawar’s split

Earlier this month, taking everyone by surprise, Ajit Pawar along with eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shinde-led Maharashtra government and within hours he took oath as Deputy CM of the state sharing the post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.