ECI Questions Bengal Govt Report On Alleged Attack On CM Mamata, Asks Party To 'elaborate'

A day after TMC approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the ECI has found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on its CM in Nandigram on March 10 as 'sketchy' and asked Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate on the incident further, a poll official said on Saturday. The chief secretary has been asked to furnish details like how the incident took place and who could be behind it by Saturday, he said.

It said there was no clear video footage of the alleged attack that took place in Birulia Bazar of Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday evening. After the incident, the ECI sought a report from the state government and appointed two poll observers for the state.

TMC alleges BJP hand in the attack

On Friday, a TMC delegation comprising of Derek O'Brien, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Dastidar, Pratima Mondal, and Santanu Sen had reached the EC claiming that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' hatched by the BJP to take the life of the Chief Minister.

Seeking an unbiased inquiry into the matter, the TMC alleged that the DGP and IGP of West Bengal were abruptly removed and eye-witnesses who are 'associates' of BJP leader and Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari were planted on the site to bring the 'gruesome attack' to fruition.

Mamata allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm, and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

Issuing the first statement after her attack, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this."