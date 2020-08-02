Sena Fires Jibe At Centre Over China: 'economic Leadership Trumps Battlefield Leadership'

Shiv Sena has taken another swipe at the Centre while asking questions on the issue of unemployment amid COVID-19. In the party's mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena on Sunday said that the COVID-19 crisis has led to unemployment of about 10 crore people adding that economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield.

Shiv Sena's statement comes against the backdrop of the India-China situation at Galwan, where the Indian Government has shown strong determination in protecting the sovereignty of the nation.

“Millions are sitting unemployed today. Innumerable claims of inflation, poverty and unemployment have erupted in society. Economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield,” Shiv Sena said.

READ | Sushant's Sister Writes To PM Modi, Demands Tilak's 'sense Of Justice' In Actor's Case

READ | Chandrayaan 2: Indian Techie Who Spotted Lost Vikram Lander Says Pragyaan Seems 'intact'

Interestingly, during the Galwan valley standoff, Shiv Sena leaders had vehemently asked the government if India had ceded land to the Chinese, but is now downplaying the sovereignty of the nation while comparing with the economy even as the two stand equally important.

“The stoves of 40 crore families have been extinguished. What is the solution to their problems? Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple will be done, BJP needs Rajasthan, it will happen. Rafale aircraft from France also came to Ambala. But how are those who lost jobs in this period coping with the situation? Will the rulers ever tell them?” it added.

The Op-ed drew inferences from the protests in Israel against the Netanyahu-led government over the COVID-19 response of Isreal, and seemingly threatened the Centre over the possibility of protests in India if the Centre doesn't act on the issue of unemployment.

“How long will people spend their days on mere hopes and assurances? In the last 15 years, not a single problem of people has been removed. Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, is a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to the economic crisis and corona related atrocities, the Israeli people have started demonstrating on the streets everywhere. The people of Israel are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Netanyahu. The same time can also come in India,” the Saamana article said.

Shiv Sena further said, "Colleges, factories, shops are closed. Malls, restaurants are closed. Local trains, public transport are at a standstill. Agricultural products are lying down. Wherever we go, there is nothing to hear or see except for despair. In Maharashtra, ST employees are not paid. Its provision will be made at the government level. Government employees will also be paid their salaries by taking loans."

Sena's attack on the Centre comes even as Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,49,520 active COVID-19 cases while 15,316 have died due to the virus and 2,66,883 have been cured. Mumbai has witnessed progress in the COVID-19 situation but still remains the largest COVID-19 hotspot in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'Ramayan Encyclopedia' Cover To Be Unveiled By PM Modi At Ayodhya On August 5

READ | Indian-made Device That Can 'neutralise Covid' Gets US FDA & EU Nod; It's Called Shycocan