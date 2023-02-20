'EC's Decision Was One-sided': Thackeray Faction Leader Anil Desai's Big Claim

"We have moved to the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's decision. It was mentioned before Supreme Court today and the Court will say when is it being taken up for hearing," said Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Anil Desai while speaking to reporters outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday, February 20 approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordering the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.

However, the Supreme Court on Monday said that it would not hear the matter today. "The rule applies equally to all, whether left, right or centre. Come tomorrow through proper process," the bench said.

'EC's decision was one-sided': Anil Desai

Speaking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Anil Desai said, "We have moved to the Supreme Court against EC's decision. It was mentioned before Supreme Court today and the Court will say when is it being taken up for hearing. Maybe it will be taken up tomorrow. EC's decision was one-sided."

'Will not be scared of complaints registered against me': Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, another Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut made objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Raut in his remarks had said that a “deal worth Rs 2,000 crore took place to allegedly purchase the Shiv Sena party name and its bow and arrow symbol.”

Later while speaking to reporters, Raut said, "We have approached Supreme Court against the Election Commission. I stand by my statement that there was a deal of Rs 2000 crore by which the Shinde faction got the party name and symbol. At an appropriate time, we will come out with proof in this regard."

He further asserted that I have heard that complaint has been registered over this statement. "Even if one lakh such complaints are registered, Sanjay Raut will not be scared," Rajya Sabha MP added.

Notably, in a big win for the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, the Election Commission on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it. In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.