ED Accepts Sonia Gandhi's Request To Defer Summons; Likely To Give New Date Soon: Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accepted Congress President Sonia Gandhi's request for the deferment of the summons regarding the National Herald case. Mrs. Gandhi, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, cited her health issues in her written request that she put forth ED. Citing its sources, news agency ANI reported that the agency is yet to decide on a new date to summon the senior leader to proceed with the interrogation.

Earlier today, Jairam Ramesh, the grand old party's Communications wing in-charge, informed via Twitter about the letter addressed to ED and revealed that Mrs. Gandhi has been strictly advised to rest at home following her discharge from New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday. She reportedly was discharged after two weeks of hospitalisation owing to the respiratory tract infection caused by the coronavirus.

"Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalization on account of Covid and lung infection, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely", Ramesh wrote in a couple of tweets.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी को कोरोना और फेफड़ों के संक्रमण के कारण अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के बाद डॉक्टरों द्वारा घर पर आराम करने की सख्त सलाह के दृष्टिगत



Currently, both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are being quizzed by ED for their alleged involvement in the National Herald case which hints at financial irregularities. However, Rahul Gandhi, who has been questioned for a total of 50 hours over five sessions, he will not be summoned for further interrogation for now.

What is the National Herald case?

This dates back to 2013 when BJP MP Subramanium Swamy privately filed a criminal complaint against the Gandhis. He accused them of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, by paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd (AJL) owed to Congress. ED's investigation is basically to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian Pvt Limited (which owns the National Herald newspaper) and AJL. Notably, the mother-son duo is among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.