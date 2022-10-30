In serious allegations against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday complained to a Delhi court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is violating the rules of jail, sources have revealed. Alleging that Jain is living a 'luxurious lifestyle' in jail, the investigation agency claimed that he is also talking to the co-accused in the case regularly which is affecting the probe. Notably, Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is lodged in Tihar Jail since then.

In order to substantiate the claims, the probe agency has also submitted CCTV footage in the court to showcase Satyendra Jain's lifestyle in Tihar Jail, Republic has learned. In an affidavit submitted to the court, ED mentioned that Jain is getting all kinds of facilities including home-cooked food and massages in the jail. The central agency also claimed that the accused’s wife Poonam Jain often comes to visit in the cell which is against the jail’s manual, sources state.

Leveling up the allegations, ED stated that the Delhi Minister also meet other accused, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, for hours in his cell, which could affect the investigation. Notably, the two accused are also present in Tihar itself.

Sources have also revealed that it was alleged that Satyendar Jain is being provided with fresh fruits and vegetables directly in the cell. Apart from this, the ED even claims that bed sheets and pillow covers are being changed on regular basis for Jain by an unknown person.

Jail authorities deny claims

Defying the allegations leveled by the central probe agency, the Tihar Jail administration asserted that no one came from outside came to meet Satyendar Jain in his cell. Clarifying the allegations that Jain talks to other co-accused, the authorities stated that when the counting opens in the morning, all the prisoners present in the ward can talk to each other. They also mentioned that the co-accused who are being talked about is also in the same ward in which Jain is, so they can talk among themselves.

The administration of Tihar strictly denied the claims that Jain has access to any kind of electronic gadget.

Jain arrested by ED under corruption charges

Earlier in 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against Jain and his family alleging that the Minister and his family set up four shell companies with no real business to launder Rs 11.78 crore in 2011-12 and Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16.

Following CBI's FIR, the Enforcement Directorate started its probe against the AAP leader. After launching an investigation into the case, the ED in April 2022 attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and of the companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.