ED And Govt Lock Horns In Probe Over Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank Fraud Case

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tightened its grip over the probe into the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case, it locked horns with the left government in the state. Several Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leaders are being questioned in the fraud case. Last Thursday, September 29, the documents accessed by Republic revealed that ED is probing a high-profile case involving top guns in the government and bureaucracy.

In the application filed before the PMLA court in Kochi to send CPI(M) leader Aravindakshan PR and Jilse CK to judicial custody, ED stated that Karuvannur bank fraud was an organised crime in which investigation conducted so far revealed high-profile links, which included politicians, police officers and individuals in local, district and state-level administration. Three weeks ago, CPI(M) MLA AC Moideen was interrogated by the ED in connection with the case for over nine hours.

The involvement of CPI(M) leaders and its party functionaries in the alleged scam has resulted in the government and the agency locking horns as the agency might implicate CPI(M) state committee members in connection with the fraud.

In the recent strain, the enforcement directorate questioned the action by the jail authorities of transferring CPI(M) senior leader PR Aravindakshan and CK Jilse, the third and fourth accused in the case from Ernakulam Sub Jail to the district jail where Satheesh Kumar, the alleged mastermind and the prime accused in the case was on remand.

The central agency went to the PMLA court in Kochi to question the jail transfer done on September 29 without permission. Subsequently, the Ernakulam Principal Magistrate Court ordered the jail authorities to take the accused back to the sub-jail. In the court submission, the ED had alleged that the accused were transferred to meet with the mastermind of the scam in jail in a bid to sabotage the investigation. However, the government submitted that the transfer was done due to excess prisoners in the jail.

Kerala bank Vice-President fails to appear, ED asks income source

CPI(M) State Committee Member and Kerala Bank Vice-President MK Kannan was asked to appear by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning today, Thursday, October 5. However, Kannan has given no indications that he will abide by it.

ED has sought from Kannan details of his income, assets acquired, as well as income source of his family members. However, sources indicate that the same will be produced only by October 7. The tiff continues even though the central agency specialised in the investigation of financial fraud has sought this information from Kannan two times, and it was not provided by him.

Sources within the Enforcement Directorate indicate it is likely to come down heavily on those not cooperating with the probe.

Two weeks ago, the third accused Aravindakshan accused ED of having assaulted him during the course of interrogation. The Kerala Police, based on the complaint, visited the ED office in Kochi. Although a preliminary investigation against the central agency began, the police froze pursuing the complaint after getting legal advice. The ED in turn also stated that Kerala Police officials without uniforms are placed around the ED office to track the movement of its officials.

Government in a huddle, promises to pay investors back

The Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud has caused much damage to the CPI(M) and in a bid to save its face, the party has promised to pay back the duped investors, trying to wash its hands of the situation.

Kerala Cooperative Minister VN Vasavan told the media on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram that the government has begun work to replenish the cooperative with Rs 50 crore. He stated that 12 crore which was due to be paid by Kerala Bank will be returned to Karuvannur.

"Rs 25 lakh taken by consumers will be refunded. We will transfer Rs 10 lakh loaned by Irinjalakuda Hospital," he stated.

In addition to it, the minister said Rs 5 crore will be provided by the Cooperative Welfare Fund Board, and 15 crore will be pooled by other cooperative banks in the Thrissur district.

"When we add all this we could raise Rs 41.75 crore immediately," the minister stated, adding, “The Karuvannur bank will also work to recover Rs 9 crore from defaulters," he stated.

A disabled man died without being able to take his investment for medical treatment.

Amid the controversy, one more victim of the scam lost his life without getting timely finance for aiding his medical needs.

53-year-old differently abled man Sasi who had deposited Rs 14 lakh in Karuvannur Bank died on September 30, without getting his money back. His family has come forward with a complaint against the bank, stating that they had asked for Rs 5 lakh for the surgery; however only Rs 1.9 lakh were provided in installments to him.

Sasi's sister Minu Raju and Mother Thanka told the media that the interest of the deposit was used to fund the medical expenses for him as well as his mother, who has a blood clot in the brain.

"Sasi, who has a nervous issue, had a medical emergency last month and the family approached the bank. However the bank stated that they could only give Rs 9,000 to the family," stated Minu.

The family now demands the deposit back from the bank as they had taken several loans to meet the expenses for the treatment.