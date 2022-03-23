ED Attaches 6.5 Crore Assets Linked To Maharashtra CM's Kin In 2017 Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 6.54 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The assets attached by ED include 11 flats in the newly constructed building 'Neelambari' – a high rise at Vartak Nagar in Thane constructed by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti, which is owned and controlled by Patankar, ED said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming the development.

The federal agency's action against Patankar comes in connection with a money laundering case registered against Pushpak Bullion, a Pushpak Group company on March 6, 2017. ED alleged that Rs 30 crores siphoned off by Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd in the post-demonetization period.

The agency had earlier provisionally attached immovable and movable properties of Pushpak Bullion to the tune of Rs 21.46 crore belonging to Mahesh Patel, Chandrakant Patel, their family members, and companies controlled by them.

Sena calls ED action ‘dangerous start of dictatorship’

The Shiv Sena and other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) condemned the ED's move and accused the BJP of misusing central agencies.

“Looks like ED has closed its office in other big states, like Gujarat. Everything is happening in Maharashtra. Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee is also being harassed. But neither Bengal will bow, nor Maharashtra will break,” said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

“Maharashtra’s public knows well about the Thackeray family… this is a dangerous start of dictatorship. Winning in four states doesn’t make you the ruler of the country. We’re ready to go into jails but we’re also ready to fight for freedom for this country’s democracy,” he added.

On Shridhar Madhav Patankar, Raut said he is not limited to Maharashtra CM. “Shridhar Madhav Patankar is our family member, his relation is not limited to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. ED has been taking tremendous actions in states where BJP is not in power,” he added.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar also said that the central agencies are being misused for political interests. “Central agencies being misused for political interests. Till a few years ago most people didn’t know about ED, but today it’s being misused so much that even people in villages know about it,” Pawar said.

